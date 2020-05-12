10 Things Jaylen Brown Can't Live Without Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 10:29s - Published 11 hours ago 10 Things Jaylen Brown Can't Live Without There are a few things Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown can't live without when he hits the road. From his jewelry box to a chess set, these are the NBA player's travel essentials. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 10 Things Jaylen Brown Can't Live Without - I got Drop Out.Damn.[laughter]- My name is Jaylen Brown.I play for the Boston Celtics.Welcome to GQ.These are My Essentials.For my first essential,I'm gonna go with books.People who know me,know I'm a avid book reader,and things like that.My library right now,is actually a little bit trash.I give a lot of my books away.So, these first two aresuggestions for you guys."The War of Art" by Steven Pressfield.Book talks about breaking down barriers,moving past resistance,unlocking, like, the creativity within-inside of you.I think that's a good recommendation."Pound of Stone"by Joshua Medcalf.We have mutual friends.He wrote a book also called"Chop Wood, Carry Water".And right now, uh, I'm learning French.I have a special friendwho is teaching me French.This is essential for me right now.But the other two is for you.I prefer reading over watching TV.I prefer reading over social media.I prefer reading over a lot of stuff.Just something about turning the pages,that I enjoy.Actually we need to stop the interview.I can't-I can't live without this next essential.Um, before I go to sleep,when I wake up, etc.This is, like, most keything for me is tea.So I'm actually gonna stop,cause I'm actually have a glassright now, so.All right, all right, stop.A little bit, a little more.All right, I appreciate it.Good look.Just how I like it.I actually, uh, travel with tea.Cause most time, you go to hotelsthe tea is trash.I got all different types.I just keep some in my bagwhen I go places.Tea helps me, you know, sleep after games.And sometimes it's hard to come back downif it's-if it's an intense game.So, tea is one of the only things that cancan help me relax afteron of those intense games.My favorite tea depends on the mood I'm inor how I'm feeling.If I got a headache or I feel tiredor if I'm ready to go to sleep.I got a bunch of different teas in here,but lemon ginger is in my cup right now.- [Offscreen woman] Do youdrink coffee at all or just tea?- I don't like coffee.I don't drink coffee.I never really have.Tea is life.I'mma have a tea shop one day.So, stay tuned for that.I'm looking forward to havinga tea shop in the future.The next is essential is sage.If you don't know what thisis, you need to get to know it.Uh, like the same thing with tea,I like to travel with it in my bag.When I get to differentplaces that I'm going,I like to just lightly sage the area.Just to make sure the aura is cleanwhen I'm walking into it.I think I've been sageingfor about 5, 4 or 5 years.Since maybe college.Things that got introducedto me, actually at Berkeleyby one of my professors.She taught my GlobalPoverty and Practice class.And every time we walked in the class,she saged the roomand made us acknowledge our privilegefor being able to be wherewe're at and things like thatand it was actually a really dope class.Next essential- Lemon Perfect.You can find this in your local Starbucks.Shout out to Yanni, CEO.For- good friend of mine/coach.If you're looking for aface, look no further.I got a million dollar smile, so.Next item, Passport.I love traveling.I love taking my family places.Around this time last year,I took my family to Egypt to just exploreand see the pyramids and things like that.Took my grandparents.And when this is all over,my first place I'll probablywant to go is Tokyo.I've always wanted to got Tokyo, Japan.Just to explore, travel.I love the fashion.I'm a huge anime fan.So, when all is said and done,hopefully that's the firstplace I'll get to travel to.Yeah.Next item I like to travelwith is my jewelry box.Depending on where I'm goingor how long I'm going forthe items might vary or switch up,but for the most partthese are some of thingsyou might see in my jewelry box.I keep, like, some crystals inhere, a watch, some braceletssome beer balm.Gotta make the shorter beard look fresh.Some custom pieces Iwanted to show you guys.Custom seven, for a piece.I got this in South Africa.It's a smoky quartz.Some custom pendants.This is my best friend who passed away.About 2 and a half years ago.He past away from suicide.Shout out to Steve's family, we love you.I'mma come home and getsomething to eat soon.- [Offscreen Woman] What'syour favorite piece of jewelry?- Uh, my favorite piece,I'd probably say my Ankh.I wear this a lot oftimes under my clothing.I just wear it as a piece tokeep the negative energy away.And it-for the most part, it works.A lot of people, for somereason when I'm wearing itum, keep a distance,or don't be coming on no BS.Uh, that's probably myfavorite piece to wear.- [Offscreen woman] Whatare some other key thingsthat you bring for, like, self-care?I always have a pick for my beardto keep it, you know,from being tangled up.They said a lot of peoplebe asking questions,like about my beardhow do you get your beard so nice?DadadadaJB, tell me the secret.I ain't gonna give you all my secrets,but I'll tell you I keep a pick.Make sure it's picked out.I put the berries and juices in there.Make sure it's lush, umand stuff like that.That's all I can really tell you.You feel me?Next item is-I got this cool hat case off Amazon.I cut my hair about- almost a year agoabout this summer.So now I'm able to wear hats.I ain't never been able to wear hatsfor like 5, 6, 7 years.So now when I travel and stuffI keep my hats in a hat case like thisand I can just pull'em out and put 'em on.Or whatever the case may be.Just keep it moving.But my hat collection is picking up fast.Like, during this quarantinetime I've been online,just buying,looking for stuff.Hats and stuff like that.Especially now, cause I ain'tbeen able to get a haircut.So, umI definitely need hats.ASAPIf somebody knows someGOAT hat plugs, let me knowcause I need some.I cut my hair, leadingup into this season.Just because I felt likeit was time for a change.Just wanted to see something different.I used to have like a box.Everybody used to notice me,point me out, identify me by my hairand I just wanted to change it up.And I just wanted to change it up,I had it for like a long time.People knew me, recognizeme by my hair cut.But, to be honest, thereaction was unexpected.I had no idea so manypeople cared about my hair.At the same time, I was appreciativethat a lot of people show support.And it just gave me an idea,like how many people knew who I wasand recognized me.So that was pretty cool.People who know me, knowI like to play chess.I grew up playing chess.I was in Chess Club,when I was middle schoolup into high school.I loved playing it withmy friends and my family.Just to keep, you know,keep your mind sharp.Also, I like playing itwith people I just meetjust to get a feel for howthey think a little bitmeasure they acuity.But I keep this chess boardand it's, like, foldable.I can just put all the pieces in here.I can fold it up and just take it with me.It's light, it's small.And if I'm going on vacation or somethingI'm definitely bringingout the chess board.Next, is a record player.I used to have a travel one.It broke, so I had to get this one for GQ.But when I travel I like to takethe little travel record player with meand bring some dope records and stuff.I got some records with me.You know I wanted to show you guyssome of the records that I have.I got 2Pac, Jimmy Hendrix,the Beatles, Marvin Gaye,Teddy Pendergrass, Sade,the Chronic.This one I want to getsigned, Good Kid Nasty,One of the best albums of all time, K Dot.Carlos Santana,Drop Out.Coltrane.[laughs]- [Offscreen woman] If you hadto pick one from that pile,which one would you pick?- Right now, I'mma go with 2Pac.Today,All eyes on me, I feel like yeah,the 2Pac energy is relevant.So I felt like 2Pac,He's definitely one ofthe people I look up to.Everything he accomplished inhis short 25 years of life.Definitely something to try to followand try to chase, so.I started with my record collectionwhen I got to the League.Probably about four or five years ago.I went to the record store andit was just off to the races.I just started buying records.Saving them.Keeping them in aplastic, just saving them,so when I ran acrossthem I can get it signed.I probably have around a hundred.As I grow and as I get olderit's gonna continue toget bigger and bigger.But, these are some ofmy favorites right now.My next essential is myquarantine essentials.Which include my mask,I got my gloves one.The Lysol.The hand sanitizer.Extra gloves.Gotta stay safe in these streets.Quarantine has been a lotdifferent than I expected.First 3 weeks to a month,like I really wasn't trippingFor the first time in mylife, I got to be homefor an extended period of time.It's probably been five or six yearssince I've been home for a straight month.I've actually been enjoyingspending time with my familydespite, you know, thecircumstances going on in the world.Gotta have the family with you.The loved ones.Especially during this time,hope you got your family with you.It's a great time to build.This cube.My big brother, OG.Triple OG.This is my mom.This is my grandpa, right here.And uh, we're the Browns.GQ, thank you for having me.These were my essentials.My name is Jaylen Brown.I'll see you when I see you.





You Might Like

Tweets about this なお⛄️ 10 Things Jaylen Brown Can't Live Without | GQ Sports https://t.co/rbz9wrHsbl @YouTubeより 1 minute ago Dr. Justin Quinn RT @TheCelticsWire: WATCH: the things Boston Celtic guard Jaylen Brown can't live without https://t.co/QUlSDBaDMs via @thecelticswire 12 minutes ago The Celtics Wire WATCH: the things Boston Celtic guard Jaylen Brown can't live without https://t.co/QUlSDBaDMs via @thecelticswire 14 minutes ago Jon Baker💡 10 Things Jaylen Brown Can't Live Without | GQ Sports https://t.co/ih24GSJ7fP Shining Example 🙌🏻 @FCHWPO 3 hours ago Paul Chaunt RT @PlayoffBrady: 10 Things Jaylen Brown Can't Live Without | GQ Sports https://t.co/8oQ0LXOODg via @YouTube LETS GOOOOO 5 hours ago ☘️ 10 Things Jaylen Brown Can't Live Without | GQ Sports https://t.co/8oQ0LXOODg via @YouTube LETS GOOOOO 5 hours ago .Still Kobe. 10 Things Jaylen Brown Can't Live Without | GQ Sports https://t.co/LJyOtzZwMx via @YouTube 5 hours ago For The Love of Ray Ray 10 Things Jaylen Brown Can't Live Without | GQ Sports https://t.co/GdSByXDCGc via @YouTube 6 hours ago