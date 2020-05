Trump approves $1B solar project near Las Vegas Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s - Published 5 hours ago Trump approves $1B solar project near Las Vegas The Trump administration has approved the largest solar energy project in the United States, and it's right here in Souther Nevada. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Trump approves $1B solar project near Las Vegas APPROVED THE LARGEST SOLARENERGY PROJECT IN THE U-S...ANDIT'S RIGHT HERE IN SOUTHERNNEVADA.HOWEVER---CONSERVATIO NISTS SAY- THE DEVELOPMENT WILL DESTROYTHOUSANDS OF ACRES OFHABITAT--- CRITICAL TO THETHREATENED MOJAVE DESERTTORTOISE.THE -1- BILLION DOLLAR 'GEMINISOLAR AND BATTERY STORAGE'PROJECT WILL BE NORTHEAST OFLAS VEGAS.THE INTERIOR SECRETARY SAYS -HE EXPECTS ENOUGH ELECTRICITYTO POWER -260-THOUSANDHOUSEHOLDS.HE ALSO SAYS - THE PROJECT WILLCREATE ABOUT -2-THOUSAND JOBS--AND INJECT AN ESTIMATED-712-POINT-5- MILLION DOLLARSINTO THE ECONOMY.QUITE THE TURN OF EVENTS DURING



Recent related news from verified sources Buffett-Backed Solar Project Near Vegas Wins Trump Blessing The Trump administration on Monday approved the largest solar installation in U.S. history, giving...

Newsmax - Published 1 day ago



Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever The U.S. Department of the Interior approved this week the biggest solar project in the United States...

OilPrice.com - Published 4 hours ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Gemini solar project gains approval



Gemini solar project gains approval near Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:34 Published now