Mike Tyson Posts Training Video Montage Declaring 'I'm Back'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s
Mike Tyson Posts Training Video Montage Declaring 'I'm Back'

Mike Tyson Posts Training Video Montage Declaring 'I'm Back'

Mike Tyson Posts Training Video Montage Declaring 'I'm Back' Tyson shared the video on Instagram on Monday.

The 53-year-old boxing legend is seen aggressively working the mitts with his trainer, landing swift blow after blow.

At the end of the video, he looks at the camera and says, "I'm back." It is not known if Tyson is preparing to stage a comeback or if he's merely displaying that he's still a force to be reckoned with.

At 20 years old, Tyson became the youngest person to ever with the heavyweight title.

He was 50-6 in his career.

