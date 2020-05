Local Family Using Colorful Way To Show Appreciation To Nurses Across Region Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:23s - Published 9 hours ago Vittoria Woodill reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local Family Using Colorful Way To Show Appreciation To Nurses Across Region TODAY IS LAST DAY OF NURSEAS APPRECIATION WEEK BUT WEALL KNOW THAT THEY AREAPPRECIATED EVERY DAY.NOW, MORE THAN EVER.SO A LOCAL FAMILY HAS FIGUREOUT COLORFUL WAY TO SHOW THATAPPRECIATION AND HELP THOSE ONTHE FRONT LINES AT THE SAMETIME.VITTORIA WOODILL HAS THESTORY.REPORTER: SOMETIMES SUPPORTCAN BE SHOWN IN THE SMALLSYMBOLS WE DECIDE TO ADORNOURSELVES IN WHETHER IT IS ASCHOOL T-SHIRT, A RIBBON,REPRESENTING A CAUSE OR EVEN AWORD WRITTEN ON A BRACELETLIKE THIS.IT IS THESE LITTLE WEARABLESIGNS THAT CONNECT US TOSOMETHING BIGGER, AND THAT WASTHE EXACT INTENTION BEHIND THERAIN HE FOR HOPE BRACELETDESIGNED BY BILLICK FAMILYFROM THE JEWELERS IN SOUTHJERSEY.AFTER COVID COLORED WINDOWSAND DOORS AND RAINBOWS.THAT WOULD BE THEIR, SYMBOLBEHIND BRACELET THEY HOPEPOINTS US IN THE DIRECTION OFTHE BETTER DAYS.GIVING SOMEONE HOPE, AND ITGIVES THEM STRENGTH ANDCOURAGE.REPORTER: WITH MEMBERS OFTHE FAMILY FIGHTING ON THEFRONT LINES, FIGHTING HOPEMEANT NOT WISHING FOR IT, BUTMAKING IT.BOTH OF MY NIECES, ONEDOCTOR, ONE NURSE, I FEEL LIKETHEY ARE SO AT RISK AND I FELTLIKE IF WE CAN RAISE MACHINETOY GET THEM PROPER SUPPLIESAND I JUST WANT THEM TO KNOWTHAT THERE IS HELP, YOU KNOW,THEY ARE HELPING EVERYBODY,THEY ARE TAKING CARE OF THEPEOPLE THAT WE LOVE, OURFRIEND, FAMILY, LOVED ONES ANDI WANT THEM TO KNOW THAT WE'REHERE SO THEY CAN TAKE CARE OFTHEM.WITH THE SALE OF EACH $25BRACELET FIVE DOLLARS ISDONATED TO THE AMERICAN NURSESASSOCIATION CORONAVIRUSRESPONSE FUND, IN JUST UNDERTWO WEEKS THEY HAVE RAISED$7,500 IN DONATIONS, ANDPLENTY OF SPIRITS.THERE HAVE BEEN VERY FEWDAYS WHERE I FEEL LAKE THISBUT EACH DAY I WEAR MAYRAINBOW FOR HOPE BRACELET I'MREMINDED THERE IS HOPE RIGHTON MY WRIST.REPORTER: WHILE THISRAINBOW MIGHT NOT LOOKPERFECT.WHEN YOU DESIGNED THEBRACELET WE TALKED ABOUT THEORDER, SO WE HAD A BIGDISCUSSION, YOU KNOW, ITDOESN'T LOOK LIKE A RAINBOW.THAT IS THE POINT.WHEN THINGS ARE CHAOTIC ORTHEY ARE NOT NECESSARILYORGANIZED, IT DOESN'T MEANTHAT THE RAINBOW DOESN'T EXISTAND IT IS IN THE A PERFECTREPORTER: SO HOWEVER YOU





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Sen. McSally recognizes nurses at St. Mary's, St. Joseph's hospitals



This week is nurses appreciation week and nurses at St. Mary's and St. Joseph's hospitals were recognized in a special way Friday. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:59 Published 4 days ago The Ones For Texas: Distant Appreciation Given To Texas Teachers And Nurses



The Ones For Texas: Distant Appreciation Given To Texas Teachers And Nurses Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:13 Published 5 days ago