Hogan to announce update on stage one of recovery plan

Wednesday at 5 p.m., Governor Larry Hogan will give an update on stage one of the recovery plan.

LAST WEEK, HE SAID IFENCOURAGING HOSPITALIZATIONTRENDS CONTINUED, HE WOULDCONSIDER STARTING THEREOPENING PROCESS.

WMA━2 NEWABBY ISAACS JOINS US TOEXPLAIN WHAT STAGE OENTAILS.LOOKLIV━ STAGE ONE INCLUDESLOW RISK ACTIVITIES& QUALITYOF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS ANDLIFTING THE STAY AT HOMORDER.

ADOWNWARD TREND INHOSPITALIZATIONS AND A PLATEAUOF ICU BED NUMBERS.

HE SAID IFTHE TRENDS CONTINUED INTO THWEEK..

WHICH THE STATEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NUMBERSSHOW THEY HAVE..

HETO START STAGE ONE.

ADOWNWARD TREND INHOSPITALIZATIONS AND A PLATEAUOF ICU BED NUMBERS.

HE SAID IFTHE TRENDS CONTINUED INTO THWEEK..

WHICH THE STATEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NUMBERSSHOW THEY HAVE..

HETO START STAGE ONE.

HOGA━ Itis thanks to all of you andyour incredible sacrificesthat we are making greatprogress, we are flattening thecurve and we are preparing tolaunch our reopening plan inorder to safely get peopleback to work, safely get oursmall businesses back openagain and get our economy backon track so that Maryland andour nation can defeat thisvirus and come back strongand better than ever.

BEYONDLIFTING THE STAY AT HOMORDER, STAGE ONE INCLUDEREOPENING CERTAIN BUSINESSELIKE CAR WASHES, ALLOWING FORCURBSIDE PICK UP AND DROP OFF,AS WELL AS LIMITED ATTENDANAT OUTDOOR RELIGIOUSGATHERINGS AND OUTDOOR GYM ANDFITNESS CLASSES.

HOGAN HEARDFROM INDUSTRY SPECIFIC BUSINESSAND RELIGIOUS WORK GROUPSABOUT PLANS TO REOPEN SAFELYEach of these work groups hascollaborated on proposedrecommendations and guidelinesto help determine how they canprepare to reopen in ways thatcan keep their employees,their customers and members oftheir congregations safe.

HESAYS ALL OF THESE REOPENINGARE CONTINGENT UPON PEOPLECONTINUING TO SOCIALDISTANCE..

It will remaincritical that you continue tfollow public health guidanceHIS PLAN SAYS IF THEREINDICATION MARYLANDERS ARENFOLLOWING THEM..

OR THERE'S ANINCREASE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSOR SIGNIGICANT OUTBREAKS OFCOMMUNITY TRANSMISSION, ITCOULD MEAN A REVERSAL OF STAGEONE.

