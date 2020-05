A former Vero Beach pastor is drawing attention to the fatal shooting of a black jogger in Georgia and what he says is a double standard in America.



Tweets about this joann Former Vero Beach pastor runs through neighborhood with TV, makes point about Ahmaud Arbery shooting https://t.co/FDFwKVgwzP 3 hours ago ABC 27 MAKING A POINT: “Nobody assumed I was a thief. Everybody just smiled and waved at me, and these are neighbors I don… https://t.co/mKA9IfJOLL 2 days ago MacKenzie Michalojko RT @WPTV: Former Vero Beach pastor runs through neighborhood with TV, makes point about Ahmaud Arbery shooting https://t.co/q0xbg7RPmn repo… 2 days ago Erik J. Altmann Former Vero Beach pastor runs through neighborhood with TV, makes point about Ahmaud Arbery shooting https://t.co/EbyLsicNSU via @WPTV 2 days ago David -mogeladze Former Vero Beach pastor runs through neighborhood with TV, makes point about Ahmaud Arbery shooting https://t.co/0x3TBJriCG 2 days ago WPTV Former Vero Beach pastor runs through neighborhood with TV, makes point about Ahmaud Arbery shooting… https://t.co/leFcQIKvmE 2 days ago 🌲AC🌲 RT @davidiblock: Demsick, 34, a former pastor in Vero Beach, Florida, said he felt that it didn't matter what he wore or how "suspicious" h… 3 days ago David Block Demsick, 34, a former pastor in Vero Beach, Florida, said he felt that it didn't matter what he wore or how "suspic… https://t.co/e27W3Fvbho 3 days ago