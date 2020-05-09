Elon Musk Says He's Willing To Face Arrest Over Refusal To Close Tesla Factory

Electric car maker Tesla was ordered by a California county official to cease operations at its Fremont factory.

But according to Business Insider, Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk has shrugged the order off.

Tesla defied direct orders sent in a letter on Monday, as it reopened its shuttered car factory.

President Trump even chimed in on the fight Tuesday morning, saying the company should be allowed to operate.

Tesla has filed suit against Alameda County.