Rep. Tom Reed calls on governor to reopen WNY

Congressman Reed said any future COVID-19 federal aid to states should go directly to local governments.

IN WASHINGTON --HOUSE DEMOCRATSJUST UNVEILED ASWEEPING NEWCOVID-19 STIMULUSPACKAGE.IT WOULD BE THELARGEST RELIEFPACKAGE IN HISTORY.IT'S A THREE TRILLIONDOLLAR BILL BEINGCALLED "THE HEROESACT."IT WOULD ALLOW FORA NEW ROUND OFPAYMENTS DIRECTLYTO AMERICANS....MORE MONEY FORCOVID TESTING... ANDMORE FUNDING FORSTATE AND LOCALGOVERNMENT.TONIGHT - 7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ALITOUHEY ASKS AWESTERN NEW YORKCONGRESSMAN ...WHAT'S BEING DONETO MAKE SURE THISREGION GETS ITS FAIRSHARE.T'S AN ECONOMICCRISIS THAT COULDPAIL IN COMPARISONTO THE HEALTHCRISIS.

THAT'SACCORDING TOREPUBLICANCONGRESSMAN TOMREED.

AND IT'S WHYHE'S CALLING ONGOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO TO REOPENWESTERN NEW YORK.SOT:04DON'T MOVE THEGOALPOST.

LET US GETBACK TO WORK TOCONTROL OUR OWNDESTINIES.REED SAYS THE NET ISTOO WIDE FOR AREGIONALREOPENING.

HEBELIEVES IT SHOULDBE BROKEN DOWNEVEN FURTHER.SOT :13ARE THE PEOPLE OFTHE CITY OF BUFFALOGOING TO SAY IT'S OKTO SHUTDOWNBECAUSE JAMESTOWNHAS SEEN ANOUTBREAK?

I THINK WECAN DO BETTER THANTHAT AS ELECTEDOFFICIALS.NEW YORK WASALREADY BILLIONS INDEBT PRIOR TO THEPANDEMIC.A STATEWIDESHUTDOWNINCREASED IT TO A 15BILLION DOLLARDEFICIT.SOT :08CUOMO WE NEED 61BILLIONSO WE ASKED REEDWHAT HE'S DOING TOMAKE SURE NEWYORK ISREPRESENTED IN THENEXT STIMULUSPACKAGE.HE SAYS COVID-19FUNDING ISN'T MEANTTO SOLVE A PRE-EXISTING BUDGETPROBLEM..

AND SAYSTHE PACKAGE SHOULDREQUIRE AID GODIRECTLY TO LOCALGOVERNMENTSINSTEAD OF ALLOWINGSTATE CONTROL.SOT :09WE NEED A"MAINTENANCE OFEFFORT" PROVISION OFGOVERNMENT WHICHMEANS WHEN WE GIVETHAT LOCAL AID TOLOCAL GOVERNMENTS,THE STATEGOVERNMENTS HAVETO KEEP THEIR HANDSOFF THAT MONEY.WE REACHED OUT TOTHE GOVERNORPRESS OFFICE FORREACTION AND AREWAITING FOR ARESPONSE.IN LOCKPORT, ALITOUHEY, 7EWN.