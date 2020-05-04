As Coronavirus Death Toll Mounts, What Do Americans Think Of Trump?

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has done no favors for US President Donald Trump.

Trump initially downplayed the threat of the virus that has killed more than 80,000 people in the US.

It's the highest death toll in the world.

According to Reuters, more Americans have grown critical of Trump over the past month as the death toll mounts.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals Trump now trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden by 8 percentage points among registered voters.