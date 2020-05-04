Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As Coronavirus Death Toll Mounts, What Do Americans Think Of Trump?

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:38s - Published
As Coronavirus Death Toll Mounts, What Do Americans Think Of Trump?

As Coronavirus Death Toll Mounts, What Do Americans Think Of Trump?

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has done no favors for US President Donald Trump.

Trump initially downplayed the threat of the virus that has killed more than 80,000 people in the US.

It's the highest death toll in the world.

According to Reuters, more Americans have grown critical of Trump over the past month as the death toll mounts.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals Trump now trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden by 8 percentage points among registered voters.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump support ebbs as US coronavirus deaths mount: Live updates

Latest survey shows 56 percent disapprove of Trump as the death toll mounts in the world's...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •ReutersNYTimes.com


Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's staggering virus prediction

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's staggering virus predictionSIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES Donald Trump has...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kelizhou123

kelis RT @Reuters: More Americans have grown critical of Trump over the past month as the coronavirus death toll mounts. He now trails Democratic… 2 minutes ago

drkarthik_n

Karthik RT @JagranEnglish: #CoronavirusPandemic | India’s tally of total coronavirus positive cases reached 74,281 #coronavirus https://t.co/WBFm… 3 minutes ago

RockOnLiberals

Love My Kamala RT @yashar: Brazilian States Expand Coronavirus Restrictions as Death Toll Mounts São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro states impose mask-wearing… 10 minutes ago

ANN_Newsable

Asianet Newsable #US #coronavirus death toll mounts to 81,805 so far #COVID19 #lockdown #COVID https://t.co/F9qWonRL7k 24 minutes ago

jalorensen

Jo Anne Lorensen Poll: Trump approval dips as death toll mounts, trails Biden by 8 points https://t.co/VppbHYeM8H 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fauci To Senators: Ending Lockdown Prematurely Could Cost Lives [Video]

Fauci To Senators: Ending Lockdown Prematurely Could Cost Lives

Leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci testified before a US Senate panel on Tuesday. Reuters reports Fauci warned that lifting lockdowns too soon could lead to additional outbreaks of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
KDKA Investigates: State Criticized For Inaction As Nursing Home Death Toll Mounts [Video]

KDKA Investigates: State Criticized For Inaction As Nursing Home Death Toll Mounts

Over the course of this pandemic, nursing homes and long-term care facilities have become deadly contagions and increasingly the state health department is being called to task for inaction as the..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:37Published