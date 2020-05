Walmart, Sam's Club giving employees bonuses Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:27s - Published 14 hours ago Walmart, Sam's Club giving employees bonuses Walmart, Sam's Club giving employees another round of bonuses during the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Walmart, Sam's Club giving employees bonuses FOR KEEPING UP WITH DEMAND DUETO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.300 DOLLARS FOR FULL-TIMEWORKERS AND 150 FOR PART-TIME,HOURLY AND TEMPORARYASSOCIATES.THE BONUS APPLIES TO THOSE WHOWORK IN STORES, CLUBS, SUPPLYCHAIN FACILITIES AND OFFICES.THE COMPANY HAS PREVIOUSLYANNOUNCED THEY ARE HIRINGANOTHER 200-THOUSAND EMPLOYEESTO KEEP UP WITH DEMAND.MEANWHILE, THOUSANDS OF UBERWORKERS KNEW LAYOFFS WERE





Recent related news from verified sources Walmart promises $390M in additional bonuses Walmart will pay an additional $390 million in bonuses to U.S. hourly associates in June, bringing...

bizjournals - Published 57 minutes ago



Walmart, Sam's Club giving hourly employees coronavirus cash bonuses worth $390M in June Walmart and Sam's Club are giving hourly workers a round of cash bonuses worth $390 million amid the...

USATODAY.com - Published 21 hours ago







You Might Like