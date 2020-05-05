Europe's Highest Official Coronavirus Death Count Is No Longer In Italy

Global  

The United Kingdom now has the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe.

According to Reuters, figures released on Tuesday show the drastic increase in confirmed cases.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics added more than 7,000 deaths in England and Wales for the week to April 24.

The surge in deaths has raised the total for the United Kingdom to 32,313.

Only the U.S., with a population nearly five times larger, has suffered more confirmed deaths.

