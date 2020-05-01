COVID-19 Could Infect 70 Percent of the Population, Disease Researcher Says The University of Minnesota's Dr. Michael Osterholm says the current outbreak is just a preview of what is to come.

Michael Osterholm, via 'USA Today' Before herd immunity happens, he explains that an effective vaccine is the best way to control COVID-19.

The coronavirus would be following patterns similar to the flu if it starts to recede in warmer months.

A return later in the year will cause cases to peak and once again overwhelm hospitals.

Michael Osterholm, via 'USA Today' Osterholm explains that shutting down America for over a year is not a viable option.

This is because there is not enough research on how much economic damage the coronavirus can cause.

Michael Osterholm, via 'USA Today' With the unemployment rate at 15 percent, some states like Georgia and Texas have begun reopening.

Others who have been hit harder, including New York and New Jersey, have taken a slower approach.