|
Coronavirus pandemic could last up to two years
|
Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Coronavirus pandemic could last up to two years
A report by the University of Minnesota predicts that the coronavirus pandemic could last from 18 to 24 months.
|
Coronavirus pandemic could last up to two years
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The coronavirus pandemic could last up to two years, and as many as two-thirds of the population may...
Newsmax - Published
|Diseases experts warn that coronavirus could be around for longer than some expect, whilst suggesting...
Independent - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources