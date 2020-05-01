Coronavirus pandemic could last up to two years

Global  

A report by the University of Minnesota predicts that the coronavirus pandemic could last from 18 to 24 months.

MINNEAPOLIS — A report by the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy published last Thursday predicts that the coronavirus pandemic could last from 18 to 24..

