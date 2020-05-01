Coronavirus pandemic could last up to two years Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:00s - Published 26 minutes ago Coronavirus pandemic could last up to two years A report by the University of Minnesota predicts that the coronavirus pandemic could last from 18 to 24 months.

Coronavirus pandemic could last up to two years





Report: Pandemic Could Last Up to Two Years The coronavirus pandemic could last up to two years, and as many as two-thirds of the population may...

Coronavirus: US could battle pandemic for two years, study warns as cases soar Diseases experts warn that coronavirus could be around for longer than some expect, whilst suggesting...

