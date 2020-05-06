Global  

Food delivery drivers queue down London high street as McDonald's reopens 15 UK branches

Food delivery drivers were seen queuing down this high street at lunchtime in Welling, southeast London, to pick up orders when this branch of McDonald's reopened on Wednesday (May 13).

Fifteen branches of the fast-food chain have reopened in the UK, but only for delivery.

All McDonald's restaurant in the country have been closed for almost two months in response to COVID-19.

