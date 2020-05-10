Millions of turtle hatchlings emerging on beach in southeast India
|
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:23s - Published
Millions of turtle hatchlings emerging on beach in southeast India
Millions of baby turtles are hatched on the eastern coast of India, on the current of the Bay of Bengal, in this touching video from May 9.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Millions of turtle hatchlings emerging on beach in southeast India
Millions of baby turtles are hatched on the eastern coast of India, on the current of the Bay of Bengal, in this touching video from May 9.