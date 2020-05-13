Mariah Carey hails Stevie Wonder as her ‘all time favourite artist’ on his 70th birthday
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Mariah Carey hails Stevie Wonder as her ‘all time favourite artist’ on his 70th birthday The 'Superstition' hitmaker turned 70-years-old today and fellow musician Mariah Carey took to social media to wish a happy birthday to her "all time favourite artist".
Mariah Carey via Instagram: Mariah Carey via Instagram: In 2002, Mariah paid tribute to Stevie by singing a rendition of his song, 'You and I (We Can Conquer the World)', at BET's Walk of Fame honouring Stevie Wonder.