Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP vs Congress on Modi government's big bang MSME package

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:48s - Published
BJP vs Congress on Modi government's big bang MSME package

BJP vs Congress on Modi government's big bang MSME package

After PM Modi announced a 20 lakh crore stimulus package to soften the blow of the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has now announced major steps to help the MSMEs.

Among others, Sitharaman announced collateral-free loans worth ₹3 lakh crore for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

So are these the first steps to a self-reliant Indias as envisaged by the PM?

Watch BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Congress leader Gourav Vallabh decode the math behind the stimulus package with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Govt to disallow its global tenders up to Rs 200 crore for 'self-reliant India' [Video]

COVID-19: Govt to disallow its global tenders up to Rs 200 crore for 'self-reliant India'

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 said, "Global tenders to be disallowed in government procurement up to Rs 200 crores. This will make..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published