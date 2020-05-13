BJP vs Congress on Modi government's big bang MSME package

After PM Modi announced a 20 lakh crore stimulus package to soften the blow of the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has now announced major steps to help the MSMEs.

Among others, Sitharaman announced collateral-free loans worth ₹3 lakh crore for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

So are these the first steps to a self-reliant Indias as envisaged by the PM?

Watch BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Congress leader Gourav Vallabh decode the math behind the stimulus package with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.