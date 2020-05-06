Barcelona players cars cleaned and disinfected while they train

Barcelona players continue training under strict social distancing measures, while their cars are cleaned and disinfected.

VARIOUS OF PERSON IN CLEANING SUIT CLEANING AND DISINFECTING CAR (9 SHOTS) STORY: Barcelona were back on the training pitch under strict social distancing measures on Wednesday (May 13), while player cars were cleaned and disinfected.

Players trained in solo sessions spread out over multiple pitches so as to limit contact and the potential spread of the coronavirus.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he hopes Spanish soccer will resume on June 12 after being halted for more than three months due to the outbreak.

All clubs in Spain's top two divisions began testing players for the virus last week and many have now started individual training, the second step of the league's four-phase protocol for returning to action.

(Production: Stefan Haskins)