Tony Hawk Pro Skater games are being remastered for Xbox One, PS4, and PC

Video Credit: In The Know Gaming - Duration: 00:44s
'90s kids rejoice — Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 are being remastered for Xbox One, PS4, and PC

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2' is now available for pre-order

*TL;DR: *As of May 13, The first two Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games are getting faithfully remastered...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •The Verge


Watch: Tony Hawk’s Now-Legendary Pro Skater 1 + 2 Video Games Coming Back This Summer

Watch: Tony Hawk’s Now-Legendary Pro Skater 1 + 2 Video Games Coming Back This SummerVideo gamers are going to have a chance to play one of the most iconic skateboarding franchises –...
SOHH - Published


'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC [Video]

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Activision made the announcement on Tuesday, which also happened to be Tony Hawk's 52nd birthday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:27Published
Activision Blizzard 'Still on Track' With Upcoming Games [Video]

Activision Blizzard 'Still on Track' With Upcoming Games

Activision Blizzard CEO Robert Kotick says things are still running as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published