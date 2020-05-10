Global  

Vikram Chandra on govt’s mega boost to pull MSMEs out of crisis

Taking a cue from the Prime Minister's speech on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the much-awaited slew of measures to provide relief to sectors such as MSMEs, Discoms, EPF, construction among others.

Finance Minister assured that more measures would be announced over the next few days.

