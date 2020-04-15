AOC to co-head Biden climate change panel

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will co-chair a climate change policy group for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, giving him a prominent liberal voice that could help garner his party's full support.

Known for backing a "Green New Deal" that would attempt a faster transition away from fossil fuels, her position on the panel could help win over progressive support for Biden ahead of the November presidential election.

But the rising star in congress, who formerly backed Bernie Sanders for president, stopped short of a full endorsement.

AOC has said she expects to ultimately support Biden's candidacy but wanted to see him refine his stances on several issues.

She will co-head the climate task force Biden had set up in collaboration with his one-time rival Sanders.

The panel's other co-chair will be John Kerry, a Biden ally who helped architect the Paris climate accord when serving as Obama's secretary of state… an agreement Trump has vowed to exit.