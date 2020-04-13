Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Haynes: The NBA super star meeting revealed that not all players are eager to return

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Chris Haynes: The NBA super star meeting revealed that not all players are eager to return

Chris Haynes: The NBA super star meeting revealed that not all players are eager to return

NBA insider Chris Haynes joins Jason Whitlock to give details about the NBA super star meeting that was held with commissioner Adam Silver.

During this meeting, top key players from the NBA had a discussion about whether they wanted to continue the season.

Hear what Chris Haynes has to say about why certain players don't agree with continuing the season.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Haynes: The NBA super star meeting revealed that not all players are eager to return

Chris Haynes: The NBA super star meeting revealed that not all players are eager to returnNBA insider Chris Haynes joins Jason Whitlock to give details about the NBA super star meeting that...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley and Zach LaVine Advance in NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge [Video]

Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley and Zach LaVine Advance in NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge

Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley and Zach LaVine Advance in NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge The H-O-R-S-E Challenge was broadcast by ESPN on Sunday night. Former NBA star Chauncey Billups defeated NBA All-Star..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published