Candy company honors Ernie Pyle on the 75th anniversary of his death

Tonight "on news 10 nightwatch".

It's "a tough time" for many local businesses.

But the challenges are "not" stopping one "from celebrating an american i-con".

"the brooke's candy company"..

In dana..

Is honoring the 75th anniversary of ernie pyle's death "with commemorative boxes".

"the boxes of chocolate" have a photo of the famous journalist on the lid with his story information "about ernie pyle" and how you can buy the limited box of chocolate will be posted "on the ernie pyle legacy foundation facebook page".

And you can find a link to that page on our web site "at wthitv-dot-com.




