Senator Ran Paul Makes The Case For Infected Workers To Return To Work When Recovered

Sen.

Rand Paul said the “silver-lining” in people getting infected at meatpacking plants is that they build immunity.

According to Business Insider, there isn’t any evidence yet showing that infected people can’t get infected again.

Paul then made the case that workers should be allowed to go back to work after they recover from the virus.

At least 12,000 meatpacking and food plant workers have been infected with COVID-19.

And at least 48 have died.

Dr. Anthony Fauci did not agree with Paul but said if antibodies are present, “it very likely indicates a degree of protection.”

