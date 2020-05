Shameik Moore Discusses Debut Single, 'Into The Spider-Verse' Success

Fans knew Shameik Moore from his role in "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse", but now they need to get to know him as an R&B star.

ET Canada digital reporter Graeme O'Neil got the scoop on his debut single "Mhmm" and what to expect from his upcoming album.

Plus, he reflects on the success of the animated superhero film.