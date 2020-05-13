Sarah Chalke Talks 'Rick And Morty' Season 4, 'Scrubs' Reunion
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:18s - Published
As Sarah Chalke continues to self-isolate in Vancouver, she's also busy promoting season 4 of "Rick and Morty," sharing with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante why she's so grateful to be a part of the animated comedy.
Plus, she teases whether fans can expect a "Scrubs" cast reunion in the near future.
Tune in to new episodes of "Rick and Morty" late Sunday nights on Adult Swim.