>> at each turn we tried to ease the economic impact of the virus with unemployment pavement, business loans and income and food supports.

We know that in many cases, it wasn't enough.

We're grateful to the generosity of foundations and individuals who are helping families fill in the gaps of rent, food and childcare costs.

I am proud of how minnesotans have accepted up for each other both by staying home and reaching out to those in need.

Whether it's by sewing and donating favres or contributing food to a food bank or practicing social distancing we need all of you to continue to put the care and safety of others at the front of your mind.

Don't charge forward as everything is normal.

Unfortunately, we aren't through the winter yet.

These last several weeks have been difficult and it's going to get more challenging but we'll get through this.

We're resilient people with deep reserves of encourage, optimism and grit.

I've said this before and i'll continue to say it, no matter how daunting the challenge is, no matter how dark the times, minnesotans always risen up by coming together as one minnesota.

It was our blood that saved the union at gettysburg and it was the iron that forged the tags that liberated europe.

Our farmers sparked that green revolution that feeds the world and our innovation that transformed medicine.

Minnesotans we're going to get through this just as we have by every other challenge by doing it together.

Thank you, good evening, and stay safe, minnesota.

