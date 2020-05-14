COVID-19: 2 flights of Kuwait Airways arrive in Indore

Two flights of Kuwait Airways landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on May 13.

The flights carried 117 passengers each from Kuwait.

While speaking to ANI, the Airport Director of Indore, Aryama Sanyal said, "Two flights of Kuwait airways have come today.

Each flight carried around 117 passengers and they came to Indore from Kuwait.

Now, they have just left for Bhopal for quarantine." Speaking to ANI, the Nodal Officer of Indore, Dr Amit Malakar said, "Two flights came from Kuwait and according to Air India both flights carried 117 passengers each.

The screening of passengers was done through thermal sensor gun and their oxygen situation level was also checked.

We haven't found any passenger yet who is symptomatic." There are total 3986 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 47,480 with 2415 deaths in India.