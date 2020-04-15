Westmoreland Girls Basketball Program holds a food drive to deliver to local food pantry

But a group of girls and their coach from the Westmoreland High School Girls Varsity Basketball Program are seeing each other this week for a good cause.

Basketball Season may have come and gone, and schools have been closed for about two months now.

Months now.

But a group of girls and their coach from the westmoreland basketball program are seeing each other this week for a good cause.

They were out collecting food for a community food drive that they organized in support of the country pantry in clark mills.

The pantry serves families in westmoreland, clark mills, and clinton, right now....it is serving three times as many families as it normally does.

The team collected pasta, sauce, boxed mashed potatoes, rice-a-roni, and flavored noodles.

The coach and his players say it feels great to get out and help.

"a couple weeks ago, i got the idea to try to give back to the community and do a food drive.

I had spoken pantry on the phone and they had said that the number of families that they service every month had gone from 200 a month up to 760.

So, i thought it would be good for our basketball program to get together, and put this together for the community."

"i think it's really good especially during this time since it's a hard time for everyone, and doing something good brings everyone happiness, and they're excited that we're getting out and doing stuff."

The food collected will be delivered to the county pantry in clark mills on friday.

They tell us they expect to drop off a few carloads of food.

Continuing coverage tonight...