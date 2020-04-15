Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Westmoreland Girls Basketball Program holds a food drive to deliver to local food pantry

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Westmoreland Girls Basketball Program holds a food drive to deliver to local food pantry

Westmoreland Girls Basketball Program holds a food drive to deliver to local food pantry

Basketball Season may have come and gone, and schools have been closed for about two months now.

But a group of girls and their coach from the Westmoreland High School Girls Varsity Basketball Program are seeing each other this week for a good cause.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Westmoreland Girls Basketball Program holds a food drive to deliver to local food pantry

Months now.

But a group of girls and their coach from the westmoreland basketball program are seeing each other this week for a good cause.

They were out collecting food for a community food drive that they organized in support of the country pantry in clark mills.

The pantry serves families in westmoreland, clark mills, and clinton, right now....it is serving three times as many families as it normally does.

The team collected pasta, sauce, boxed mashed potatoes, rice-a-roni, and flavored noodles.

The coach and his players say it feels great to get out and help.

"a couple weeks ago, i got the idea to try to give back to the community and do a food drive.

I had spoken pantry on the phone and they had said that the number of families that they service every month had gone from 200 a month up to 760.

So, i thought it would be good for our basketball program to get together, and put this together for the community."

"i think it's really good especially during this time since it's a hard time for everyone, and doing something good brings everyone happiness, and they're excited that we're getting out and doing stuff."

The food collected will be delivered to the county pantry in clark mills on friday.

They tell us they expect to drop off a few carloads of food.

Continuing coverage tonight...




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Basketball team food drive [Video]

Basketball team food drive

The Westmoreland girls basketball team is collecting food donations for those in need in Westmoreland, Clark Mills and Clinton.

Credit: WKTVPublished
Local church hosts food drive with the help of BSU football players [Video]

Local church hosts food drive with the help of BSU football players

The Whitney United Methodist Church is hosting a two-day food drive for local non-profits and members of the Boise State football team showed up to help.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:34Published