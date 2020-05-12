Global  

FM's announcement to give wings to Indian economy post COVID-19 world: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the economic package and steps announced under it, saying that first series of announcements will give wings to the Indian economy post COVID-19 world.

"I welcome the announcements of the Finance Minister who has given wings to PM Modi's vision for a self-reliant India and has provided the threshold in the first series of announcements will give wings to the Indian economy, to set the economy on the path of growth and revive economic activity in the post COVID-19 world," said Goyal while talking to ANI.

