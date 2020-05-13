Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'FM's announcements to give wings to Indian economy post Covid world': Piyush Goyal

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:09s - Published
'FM's announcements to give wings to Indian economy post Covid world': Piyush Goyal

'FM's announcements to give wings to Indian economy post Covid world': Piyush Goyal

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar hailed the Centre's economic package.

The union ministers lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for steps announced under economic package.

While Goyal said that the first series of announcements will give wings to Indian economy post Covid world, Javadekar said that the MSMEs have a huge contribution in generating employment.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

FM's announcement to give wings to Indian economy post COVID-19 world: Piyush Goyal [Video]

FM's announcement to give wings to Indian economy post COVID-19 world: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the economic package and steps announced under it, saying that first series of announcements..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
CII hails COVID-19 relief package for MSMEs [Video]

CII hails COVID-19 relief package for MSMEs

Director General of Confederation of Indian Industry, Chandrajit Banerjee, on May 13 reacted to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent announcements in the day. He said, "FM unveiled a very..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published