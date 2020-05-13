'FM's announcements to give wings to Indian economy post Covid world': Piyush Goyal
|
Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar hailed the Centre's economic package.
The union ministers lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for steps announced under economic package.
While Goyal said that the first series of announcements will give wings to Indian economy post Covid world, Javadekar said that the MSMEs have a huge contribution in generating employment.