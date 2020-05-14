Solum Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A reality show on an inhabited island where eight contestants must fight for their survival becomes more than it appears to be.

Solum is not just a game -- it's a test, a selection process, and a mirror that confronts the truth of Nature, with the falsehoods of the Human Race Director Diogo Morgado Writers Diogo Morgado, Pedro Morgado Cast Maria Botelho Moniz, Carlos Carvalho, Francisco Froes, Luis Lourenco, Anna Ludmilla, Catarina Mira, Diogo Morgado, Gonzalo Ramos, Claudia Semedo, Darwin Shaw High Octane Pictures