Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Solum Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Solum Movie

Solum Movie

Solum Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A reality show on an inhabited island where eight contestants must fight for their survival becomes more than it appears to be.

Solum is not just a game -- it's a test, a selection process, and a mirror that confronts the truth of Nature, with the falsehoods of the Human Race Director Diogo Morgado Writers Diogo Morgado, Pedro Morgado Cast Maria Botelho Moniz, Carlos Carvalho, Francisco Froes, Luis Lourenco, Anna Ludmilla, Catarina Mira, Diogo Morgado, Gonzalo Ramos, Claudia Semedo, Darwin Shaw High Octane Pictures

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chi_solum

Solum Okafor RT @manlikeDee1: Watch the "Invisible Man". Lovely movie. Should be on Netflix 2 days ago

chi_solum

Solum Okafor The autobiography of Barack set in a movie.Looks like a great watch.. #barry netflix🎬 #TGIF... 1 week ago