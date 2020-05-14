Mischievous squirrel taunts dog during lockdown Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published 26 minutes ago Mischievous squirrel taunts dog during lockdown A mischievous squirrel has been taunting a dog during lockdown - by mocking it through a window.Three-year-old pup Hendrix, has been trying to enjoy his time at home with his owners.But every time he enters the living room a squirrel appears to pokes fun at him from the other side of the glass backdoor. Owner Casey Latiolais, 33, of Los Angeles, said it has been going on for months.She said: "I think it started as soon as the quarantine did. The squirrel does this every day. I have no idea why."It's like this torturous game. I first noticed the squirrel walking on the bannister of the deck."I let the dog out to chase him away. Right after that the squirrel would start coming up to the window and started taunting the dog each day. "We named the squirrel Dickens."In the videos, Dickens can be seen perched up on various ledges, engaging in staring contests with Hendrix. In one clip, Latiolais finally allows Hendrix to chase Dickens across the yard, but the furry pest is too quick for the Aussie. In another clip, Latiolais chastises the squirrel, saying: "Quit picking on my dog. Leave my dog alone." Despite Hendrix's frustrations, Latiolais claims that the Aussie would never harm his bushy-tailed tormentor. "I let Hendrix out to go chase Dickens but he never gets too far," Latiolais said."There's no chance he's trying to eat him. He doesn't have a vicious or brutal bone in his body. "He's a herding dog. I think he just wants to herd Dickens into a corner and show me that he did a good job. "I don't think he's evil," he added about Dickens. "I think he's just as bored as everyone else." As of now, Dickens is continuing his reign of terror and shows no signs of relenting. He could not be reached for comment at this time. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Mischievous squirrel taunts dog during lockdown A mischievous squirrel has been taunting a dog during lockdown - by mocking it through a window.Three-year-old pup Hendrix, has been trying to enjoy his time at home with his owners.But every time he enters the living room a squirrel appears to pokes fun at him from the other side of the glass backdoor. Owner Casey Latiolais, 33, of Los Angeles, said it has been going on for months.She said: "I think it started as soon as the quarantine did. The squirrel does this every day. I have no idea why."It's like this torturous game. I first noticed the squirrel walking on the bannister of the deck."I let the dog out to chase him away. Right after that the squirrel would start coming up to the window and started taunting the dog each day. "We named the squirrel Dickens."In the videos, Dickens can be seen perched up on various ledges, engaging in staring contests with Hendrix. In one clip, Latiolais finally allows Hendrix to chase Dickens across the yard, but the furry pest is too quick for the Aussie. In another clip, Latiolais chastises the squirrel, saying: "Quit picking on my dog. Leave my dog alone." Despite Hendrix's frustrations, Latiolais claims that the Aussie would never harm his bushy-tailed tormentor. "I let Hendrix out to go chase Dickens but he never gets too far," Latiolais said."There's no chance he's trying to eat him. He doesn't have a vicious or brutal bone in his body. "He's a herding dog. I think he just wants to herd Dickens into a corner and show me that he did a good job. "I don't think he's evil," he added about Dickens. "I think he's just as bored as everyone else." As of now, Dickens is continuing his reign of terror and shows no signs of relenting. He could not be reached for comment at this time.





You Might Like

Tweets about this