Cooling off: Monitor Lizard splashed with hose while sunbathing

This is the amusing moment a Thai man splashed water on a wild monitor lizard that he found laying on his garden wall, to help it cool off in soaring summer temperatures.

Nuttapong Phueakrak noticed the huge reptile climbing on his fence while he was watering plants at his house in Nakhon Pathom, central Thailand on May 6.

Footage shows the reptile happily laying on the wall beside a tree while Nuttapong splashes water towards the reptile on a hot sunny day, when temperatures were approaching 40C.

Nuttapong said: "At first I thought it would go away if I threw water on it.

But it seemed to enjoy the refreshing water even more.

It was a hot summer day after all." Thai man hoses down monitor lizard