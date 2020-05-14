The Nomads movie (2019) - Tika Sumpter, Tate Donovan

The Nomads movie (2019) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Amidst the chaos of massive budget cuts and school closures, a newly appointed teacher introduces men's rugby to an inner-city North Philadelphia high school.

Director: Brandon Eric Kamin Writer: Tara Miele Stars: Tika Sumpter as Cassey “Mac” McNamara Tate Donovan as Mark Nolin Christopher Mann as Principal Wade Khalil McMillan as Coach KJ Vladimir Versailles as Banner Devon Ray as Khalil Andy Riddle as O'Brien Thomas Pierce as Jaymie Marla Mindelle as Kate