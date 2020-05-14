Golden Mast extends hours amid pandemic

Starting as a small tavern in 1967, the Golden Mast has turned into a premier dining and events location on Okauchee Lake.

"This is ourramping up season right now.We go from Easter and Mother'sDay where we serve over athousand people.

And ourweddings take off, we do twoor three weddings everyweekend up to 350 people.

Nowit's just a whole new feelingAN EMPTY FEELING FOR GENERALMANAGER LISA MARKS ... ASCOVID-19 KEEPS CUSTOMERS ATHOME.

AND FOR A LARGER VENUELIKE THE GOLDEN MAST THATMEANT SHUTTING THE DOORS MOSTOF THE WEEK.

"We really justhad to stick to our biggerdays.

Which are Friday andSaturdayBUT THANKS TO THECOMMUNITY IT PAID OFF.

:"Wisconsin fish fry at theGolden Mast during Lent isjust not going to go away.They came out and theysupported us and it was amazingSO AMAZING THAT STARTING THISWEEK - GOLDEN MAST WILL BEEXTENDING ITS HOURS.

"We willbe going from Thursday toSunday.

We also get a lot ofboat traffic so we havestarted our dock side pickupas well.")))FOR NOW, IT'SENOUGH LIGHT AT THE END OF THETUNNEL.THOUGH LISA AND HERFAMILY ARE PREPARING FOR CANWELCOME GUEST BACK INSIDE."We've added french doors andwooden partitions in betweensome of our dining rooms tocreate separation, to makecustomers feel morecomfortable.

We took our bigbanquet room which usuallyseats 300 people and made itinto a dinning room with smalltables and six-footseparations in between eachITMAY TAKE SOME GETTING USED TO,BUT IT'S NOT ABOUT JUSTREOPENING.

IT'S ABOUT NEVERHAVING TO CLOSE AGAIN.

"Weknow they (the community)still want to be here andsupport us.

So we very muchare looking forward to openingthe doors, but in a dafemanner as we are a largefacility.

