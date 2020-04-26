Gujarat resumes work on infrastructure projects after relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown

Gujarat government has resumed work on infrastructure development projects after some relaxations in coronavirus lockdown.

Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Nitin Patel, informed, "After government announced relaxations, Public Works Department (PWD) of state government started its projects across the state.

Over 300 projects, worth Rs 9,000-10,000 crore, of Roads and Buildings Department have started.

Main road from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad is being turned into a 6-lane highway." Gujarat has so far recorded over 9000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and is the second worst-affected state after Maharashtra.