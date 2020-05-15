COVID-19 lockdown 4.0: Surat diamond industry gets affected as skilled labourers return to native place
After Gujarat government gave few relaxations in lockdown 4.0, diamond industry re-opened.
The businessmen welcomed the decision.
The work is halted as most of the migrant skilled labourers have gone to their native places.
An extended nation-wide lockdown is imposed till May 31.