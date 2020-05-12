James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry, Toby Stephens and Rosamund Pike - Frost vs Jinx On this day in 2002, Halle Berry and Rosamund Pike began shooting Jinx and Miranda Frost’s fight scene in DIE ANOTHER DAY.

Training to play a gold medal-winning Olympic fencer was a rewarding experience for actress Pike: “It is a fantastic sport for an actor.

Many of the drama schools train people in it because it's terrific for movement.” Director: Lee Tamahori Writers: Ian Fleming, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade Stars: Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry, Toby Stephens, Rosamund Pike Genre: Action, Adventure Plot synopsis: James Bond is sent to investigate the connection between a North Korean terrorist and a diamond mogul, who is funding the development of an international space weapon.