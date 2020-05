Herd of goats invades California neighborhood Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:03s - Published 29 minutes ago Herd of goats invades California neighborhood A video of a herd of goats has gone viral. It shows a herd of about 200 goats wandering through a San Jose neighborhood in California. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Herd of goats invades California neighborhood IT SHOWS THE HERD....OF ABOUT 200 GOATS - WANDERINGTHROUGH A NEIGHBORHOOD IN SANJOSE, CALIFORNIA.THE GOATS BROKE THROUGH AFENCE...AND SOME EVEN STARTED EATINGPEOPLE'S FLOWERS.TAKE NATSA RANCHER GOT THE GOATS BACKONTO THE RANCH IN ABOUT FIVEMINUTES.ADLIB WITH JUSTINEARLY MORNING TEMPERATURES AREIN THE 60S AND IT'S A BITBREEZY ON THE



Recent related news from verified sources San Jose sees nearly 200 goats bolt through streets, chomp on plants A large herd of goats that numbered around 200 failed to maintain social distancing while roaming...

FOXNews.com - Published 16 hours ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this