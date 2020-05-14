Pandas to help with social distancing

Global  

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
With places starting to open up, some restaurants are coming up with unique ways to social distance customers.

A restaurant in Thailand is placing stuffed pandas on chairs to keep people apart.

With places starting to open up, some restaurants are coming up with unique ways to social distance customers. This restaurant in Thailand is placing stuffed pandas on chairs to keep people apart and show them how to social distance. Some customers say that it makes them feel less lonely while they're eating by themselves.



Restaurant in Thailand sits customers with toy pandas to prevent loneliness during social distancing

"The doll makes me feel less lonely eating by myself" one customer says
