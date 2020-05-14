Pandas to help with social distancing
|
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Pandas to help with social distancing
With places starting to open up, some restaurants are coming up with unique ways to social distance customers.
A restaurant in Thailand is placing stuffed pandas on chairs to keep people apart.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Pandas to help with social distancing
SOME RESTAURANTS ARE COMING UPWITH UNIQUE WAYS TO SOCIALDISTANCING COSTUMERS...THIS RESTAURANT IN THAILAND ISPLACING STUFFED PANDAS ONCHAIRS TO KEEP PEOPLE APART...AND SHOW THEM HOW TO SOCIALDISTANCE.SOME CUSTOMERS SAY THAT ITMAKES THEM FEEL LESS LONELYWHILE THEY'RE EATING BYTHEMSELVES.GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS....