Consultant To Plead Guilty In Pay-To-Play Scheme, Former Garcetti Deputy Mayor Implicated
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:37s - Published
A real estate development consultant agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to a federal racketeering charge for his role in a wide-ranging pay-to-play scheme in which developers bribed a member of the Los Angeles City Council and other officials to ensure the success of their projects.
Katie Johnston reports.