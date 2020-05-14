Consultant To Plead Guilty In Pay-To-Play Scheme, Former Garcetti Deputy Mayor Implicated Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:37s - Published 3 hours ago Consultant To Plead Guilty In Pay-To-Play Scheme, Former Garcetti Deputy Mayor Implicated A real estate development consultant agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to a federal racketeering charge for his role in a wide-ranging pay-to-play scheme in which developers bribed a member of the Los Angeles City Council and other officials to ensure the success of their projects. Katie Johnston reports. 0

