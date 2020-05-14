Elderly Chinese man smashes Porsche into pedestrians, injuring three

A 75-year-old man smashed his Porsche into a crowd of pedestrians, injuring three in Shanghai on May 14.

The terrifying moment, provided by local media with permission, shows a blue Porsche suddenly crashing through the central reservation and smashing into the pedestrians who are crossing a road.

The car bumped into a street light and knocked it down.

Three people were injured and sent to hospital.

None of them were in life-threatening condition.

The driver was arrested by the police and the case is being investigated.