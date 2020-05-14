Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Stranded workers in Gujarat, western India, boarded a specially organised train to take them back to their hometowns across the country.

1300 stranded workers in India returned to their homes on special train during COVID-19 lockdown

Stranded workers in Gujarat, western India, boarded a specially organised train to take them back to their hometowns across the country.

The service was operating from Palanpur Railway Station of Banaskantha district, filmed here on May 12.

Footage shows migrant workers, some with their families, sitting inside the train while maintaining social distancing.

The train was reportedly arranged to ferry people from Palanpur in Gujarat north to Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh, a distance of nearly 1000km.

The District Magistrate bid farewell to the labourers going back to their hometowns by providing them the necessary food and water supply.

It is estimated more than 1300 people were sent back to their hometowns from Palanpur in this way.




