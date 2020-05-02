Migrants create ruckus near MP-Maharashtra border, demand buses to go back homes

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, a group of migrant workers created ruckus near Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border in Barwani on May 14.

They were demanding arrangement of buses to send them to their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Speaking on the matter, Barwani District Collector Amit Tomar said, "We're arranging buses for them".

However, Central government and state governments are trying to send them back to their homes via special trains and buses.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in MP stands at 4173, which includes 232 deaths so far.