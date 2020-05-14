CODY SINGS STEVIE

For c1 3 your entertainment report!

Isn't he lovely?!!

He is!

And he's also 70!

Stevie wonder is celebrated a big birthday yesterday!

Hopefully someone rang him up and said: "i just called to say i love you."

Born prematurely-- doctors think he was blinded when he was accidentally given too much oxygen in his incubator-- but that didn't stop him-- he learned to play piano, drums and harmonica by age 9.

And by 11-years-old he made it to "higher ground" when he signed with motown records.

He's a singer, songwriter, producer, activist-- and father to 9 kids.

And there's no way you can have any "superstition" about stevie's talent-- he's been nominated for for 74 grammy awards and won 25!

If the lockdown has made you feel bad about your less- than-awesome cooking skills, you're not alone... and chances are, you're better than at least one comedian.

David daniel has that and more in today's hollywood minute.

"what about healthy foods?

Yeah, i don't care about 'em either.

But, if you're a parent, you have to pretend to be interested.

So let's get cookin'."

Jim gaffigan is here to make you feel better about your kitchen skills.

His new web series "let's get cookin'" features such dubious culinary creations as peas and corn, and "homemade" cookies -- using store- bought cookie dough.

"let's get cookin'" is on gaffigan's you-tube channel.

"the reason you survived is because you're a very uncommon girl."

This is not a recording: "the new mutants" has a new release date.

How long have fans been waiting for the thriller?

The first trailer dropped in 20-17, and it's had at least four previous release dates.

Now the film about teens discovering their powers while being held at a secret facility is slated to hit theaters august 28th.

We'll see what happens.

"memory: turn your face to the moonlight..."

"cats" is back - not the recent, widely- derided movie, but the 19-98 film of the london stage musical featuring elaine page.

It's the latest offering on the you-tube channel "the shows must go on," featuring a different andrew lloyd webber show each weekend, streaming free for 48-hours each.

The "jellicle ball" begins friday at two p-m eastern.

In hollywood, i'm david daniel.

Still to come...details on how you can continue to support c1 3 your local humane societies.... we'll introduce you to a couple of fur- babies looking for their fur-ever home