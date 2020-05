4-Year-Old Reunited With Family After Found Wandering Streets Alone In Upper Darby Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:13s - Published 27 minutes ago Alecia Reid reports. 0

4-Year-Old Reunited With Family After Found Wandering Streets Alone In Upper Darby THE RED CROSS IS PARTNERINGWITH THE MICHAEL THE ARC ANGELMINISTRY PROGRAM.NOW A DEVELOPING STORYHERE THIS AFTERNOONA-FOUR-YEAR-OLD BOY FOUNDWANDERING THE STREETS OF UPPERDARBY ALONE FOR SEVERAL HOURS."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERALYCIA REED IS LIVE AT UPPERDARBY POLICE DEPARTMENT INTHAT CASE.Reporter: JANELLE, THEGREAT NEWS THIS AFTERNOON ISTHAT THAT FOUR-YEAR-OLD HASBEEN REUNITED WITH HIS FAMILY.HE WAS MISSING FOR UP TO THREEHOURS THIS MORNING.AROUND 7:45 UPPER DARBY PDSENT OUT A TWEET SAYING LITTLECAPRI HAS BEEN FOUND ALL ALONEIN THE AREA OF SHIRLEY ANDSPRINGTON ABOUT A MILE SOUTHOF DEPARTMENT HEADQUARTERSHERE.NOW POLICE PUT OUT WORD THEYWERE TRYING TO LOCATE HISMOTHER POSSIBLY NAMED KIA ORANY OTHER FAMILY MEMBERS ABOUTAN HOUR AGO POLICE SENT OUTANOTHER TWEET SAYING LITTLECAPRI HAD BEEN REUNITED WITHHIS FAMILY AND THANKED THECOMMUNITY IN FOR AN OUTPOURINGOF TIPS AND ASSISTANCE.A VERY SCARY MORNING BUTTHANKFULLY A POSITIVE OUTCOME.IT ISN'T CLEAR HOW OR WHYLITTLE CAPRI WAS SEPARATEDFROM HIS FAMILY BUT AT THISHOUR, ALL IS WELL.REPORTING LIVE FROM UPPER