Man Found Dead In Englewood House Fire Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:26s - Published 3 days ago Man Found Dead In Englewood House Fire A man was found dead Thursday morning in a house fire in Englewood. Around 8:15 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a 2.5-story home on the 6900 block of South Union Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Oliver Gavin Chicago | Man Found Dead In Englewood House Fire https://t.co/ngaLsDxd4W 3 days ago