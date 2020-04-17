NBA fan turns bathroom into a basketball court with Jumbotron Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:39s - Published 2 weeks ago NBA fan turns bathroom into a basketball court with Jumbotron In this basketball court, the crapper is three points. As fans await a possible NBA season return, this guy in Pennington, New Jersey, has transformed his bathroom into an MSG-worthy arena. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources B/R Countdown: NBA’s Best Ankle Breakers of the Season



These moves from the 2019-20 season had defenders looking silly. In this edition of B/R Countdown, we count down the best ankle breakers of the season. Watch the video above for all of the.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:24 Published 1 week ago Mike Conley Defeats Zach LaVine to Win H-O-R-S-E Championship



Mike Conley Defeats Zach LaVine to Win H-O-R-S-E Championship The Utah Jazz point guard won the title over the Chicago Bulls guard in the championship round on Thursday night. Conley advanced to the.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:16 Published on April 17, 2020