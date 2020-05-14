Channing Tatum has coronavirus test The 'Magic Mike' actor shares custody of seven-year-old Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan but agreed to the youngster staying with her mother for extra time while he awaited the results of the screening.

According to TMZ, Jenna had raised concerns about Channing potentially being exposed to the virus after he was joined by five close friends to go dirt biking at his personal ranch to mark his 40th birthday on 26 April.

The 'Flirty Dancing' star was worried Channing could have passed the virus on to Everly, and therefore her own household, but the 'Foxcatcher' actor understood her concerns and volunteered to get tested.

Everly stayed longer with Jenna while Channing waited for his results, and when he was told he had tested negative, the little girl returned to spending time with her dad and their custody agreement has resumed as normal.