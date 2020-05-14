Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Channing Tatum has coronavirus test

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Channing Tatum has coronavirus test

Channing Tatum has coronavirus test

Channing Tatum has coronavirus test The 'Magic Mike' actor shares custody of seven-year-old Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan but agreed to the youngster staying with her mother for extra time while he awaited the results of the screening.

According to TMZ, Jenna had raised concerns about Channing potentially being exposed to the virus after he was joined by five close friends to go dirt biking at his personal ranch to mark his 40th birthday on 26 April.

The 'Flirty Dancing' star was worried Channing could have passed the virus on to Everly, and therefore her own household, but the 'Foxcatcher' actor understood her concerns and volunteered to get tested.

Everly stayed longer with Jenna while Channing waited for his results, and when he was told he had tested negative, the little girl returned to spending time with her dad and their custody agreement has resumed as normal.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

krocfm

106.9 KROC Channing Tatum Tests for COVID-19 Following Birthday Celebration With Friends https://t.co/xi0hhlSfeA 4 hours ago

1033WKFR

103.3 WKFR Channing Tatum's ex-wife requested that he get tested after his birthday party. https://t.co/kDUuw8SYcw 18 hours ago

Hits984

#DynamicDuoNevilleAndMandi Channing Tatum submits to coronavirus test to protect his 7-year-old daughter https://t.co/fGz6FnSBs4 19 hours ago

CapitalFMKenya

Capital FM Kenya RT @TheSauceKe: Channing Tatum submits to coronavirus test to protect his 7-year-old daughter https://t.co/IPaxQmjCxo 19 hours ago

TheSauceKe

The Sauce Channing Tatum submits to coronavirus test to protect his 7-year-old daughter https://t.co/IPaxQmjCxo 19 hours ago

ThePerezHilton

Perez Coronavirus is being an extra headache for so many divorced couples! https://t.co/mOs1c5msx2 #JennaDewan #JessieJ #ChanningTatum 23 hours ago

Iam360WISE

Robert Alexander - CEO 360WISE® | Miami SCLC® Channing Tatum has coronavirus test #Coronavirus [Video] https://t.co/dRILEaZgn7 via @360WiseMedia #Health… https://t.co/FNCvJmK0bx 1 day ago

emeyola

me. RT @usweekly: Exclusive: Jenna Dewan "did not demand" Channing Tatum get tested for #coronavirus after his birthday party. Details: https… 1 day ago